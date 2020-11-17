Three held after theft of 18th-century jewels from German museum sparks massive police hunt

One of the rooms in the Green Vault at the Royal Palace in Dresden, Germany where jewels were stolen last year (dpa/AFP via Getty Images)

Three people have been arrested after more than a dozen diamond-encrusted treasures were stolen from a unique collection of 18th-century jewels in eastern Germany last year.

A total of 1,638 police officers carried out a series of searches in Germany in a massive operation connected to the alleged theft of the jewels from Dresden’s Green Vault Museum on November 25, 2019.

Dresden police and prosecutors said the officers were on the hunt for “art treasures and possible evidence such as computer storage media, clothing and tools".

The officers raided a total of 18 places, including 10 apartments, garages and vehicles as they looked for the missing treasures, which include a large diamond brooch and a diamond epaulette.

The searches, focused on Berlin’s Neukoelln district, did not immediately turn up any of the missing treasures.

“We’d have to have a lot of luck in order to find them a year after the crime,” Dresden police spokesman Thomas Geithner told reporters.

Three people, identified only as German citizens, two aged 23 and one 26, were arrested on suspicion of organised robbery and arson.

Heavily-armed police stand outside an apartment building in Kreuzberg district during raids in which police arrested three suspects Getty Images

Police issued photos of two others, wanted on the same charges, identifying them as Abdul Majed Remmo, 21, and Mohamed Remmo, 21.

Members of the same extended family were convicted earlier this year for a similarly spectacular heist, the theft of a 100kg (220lb) Canadian gold coin dubbed the Big Maple Leaf from Berlin’s Bode Museum in 2017.

The coin, with an estimated value of some 3.75 million euros (£3.35 million) has not yet been recovered and authorities have posited it was probably cut up into smaller pieces and sold.

One of the pieces stolen from the Royal Palace that houses the historic Green Vault Green Vault (Gruenes Gewoelbe)/A

Cousins Ahmed Remmo and Wissam Remmo, along with a friend who worked as a security guard at the museum, were all convicted of the crime and sentenced to several years in prison.

Berlin’s top security official Andreas Geisel said the raids should serve as a warning to organised crime in general.

“Nobody should believe that he set himself above the rules of the state,” Mr Geisel said.

The Green Vault is one of the world’s oldest museums.

Mugshots of Mohamed Remmo (L) and Abdul Majed Remmo (R) who are both wanted in connection with the theft of the jewels Police Dresden via AP

It was established in 1723 and contains the treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony, comprising around 4,000 objects of gold, precious stones and other materials.

Shortly after the theft, authorities offered a 500,000-euro (£448,000) reward for information leading to the recovery of the jewels or the arrest of the thieves.

In March, prosecutors and police said they had determined that an Audi S6 used in the theft and later set alight in a Dresden garage was sold to an unidentified buyer in August.

They said they believe a young man who picked up the car from the seller in Magdeburg, another eastern German city, was connected to the break-in and released a sketch of a slim, dark-haired man believed to be about 25 years old.

The car may have been repainted before the break-in, authorities said at the time, bolstering suspicions that the theft was planned well in advance.

Analyses by investigators, based in part on video footage, led them to conclude that at least seven people were involved.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.

