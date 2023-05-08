Three healthy meals to eat your way out of a hangover

Avocado toast with poached eggs makes a good hangover meal - Alamy

Got an attack of the “drunchies”? It’s the portmanteau we didn’t know we needed, but researchers at the University of Buffalo in California have found that drunchies, or drunken munchies, are the result of an alcohol-induced blood sugar rollercoaster boosting our hunger hormones. Hence we wake up craving a quick fix of junk foods, jammed with fat, sugar and salt.

The research also concluded that, contrary to popular belief, greasy foods cannot “soak up the alcohol” the next day, as by then the alcohol has been digested and there’s nothing left to soak up. Here are three healthier ways to eat (and drink) your way out of a hangover.

Tackle dehydration first

The main cause of a hangover is down to the impact of the ethanol in your drinks. It’s a toxic chemical that works as a diuretic and you can become dehydrated as a result. Water is the obvious place to start, so have a large glass on waking.

Yoghurt with berries can help rehydrate the morning after - getty

The breakfast you choose should also be full of hydrating foods, such as yoghurt, which is around 85 per cent water. The full-fat versions also contain the electrolyte potassium, which helps restore normal body fluid levels. Top your yoghurt with hydrating fruits, such as chopped melon and strawberries and add sliced banana for another potassium boost.

Ditch the fry up (but keep the eggs)

Once rehydrated, your headache and nausea should ease, but you will likely feel shattered following a boozy night out. That’s because alcohol raises the body’s level of the stress hormone epinephrine, or adrenaline, which in turn leads to poor quality sleep.

You might then reach for the frying pan, as we often crave high-calorie foods when we are tired. But the traditional fry-up contains a lot of saturated fat which will slow digestion, as well as simple carbs, which negatively affect blood sugar levels, leaving you feeling even more lethargic.

A fry-up may not be the hangover cure many believe it to be - getty

There is one element of the fry-up that is worth retaining though, and that’s eggs. They contain an amino acid called N acetyl cysteine, which plays a key role in the body’s detoxification process. Researchers in Japan have also discovered compounds in avocados that protect against liver damage. So toast up some wholemeal bread, mash on half an avocado, top with a poached egg and you will be well on the road to recovery.

Power-up with protein

Alcohol increases the body’s production of cytokines, proteins that, at healthy levels, support the immune system but in excess can cause damaging inflammation. Research has found that eating omega-3-rich oily fish can reduce this inflammation. As an added bonus, the protein and healthy fats found in salmon, mackerel, herring and sardines will help curb your appetite and put a stop to unhealthy cravings.

Try this easy way to spice up a piece of salmon. Mix the juice of half a lemon with a pinch each of chilli powder, cumin, coriander and paprika. Rub the mixture over a salmon fillet, wrap it in foil and bake in the oven for 15 minutes at 180C/160C fan. Serve with some wilted spinach or lightly cooked broccoli and wholegrain rice – and it should see off that hangover for good.

