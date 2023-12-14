Three guilty over Wolverhampton playground shooting

Three men have been convicted of attempted murder after two children, including an 11-year-old girl playing on a climbing frame, were shot.

The girl and boy, 15, were hit and injured in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting involving armed gangs near a playground in Wolverhampton.

Kian Durnin, 22, Martinho De-Sousa, 24, and Tireq McIntosh, 23, were convicted at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.

Prosecutors said the men had been aiming at the occupants of another car.

Jurors deliberated for more than a week after the men, all from Wolverhampton, pleaded not guilty to trying to kill an unknown person.

The court previously heard the children's playground off Shelley Road in Bushbury was "right in the line of fire" during the May Bank Holiday this year.

The girl was playing on a climbing frame at the time while the 15-year-old boy was in the car park area on a bicycle.

In a statement read out in court, the girl's mum described how she dashed to the park after her daughter's friend called her to say she had been shot.

She described how her child was surrounded by people trying to help before she "saw the hole in her leg".

The three men were in a stolen vehicle and fired at a group of people who had gathered next to the playground, the jury heard, with more bullets discharged in a subsequent car chase through the city.

The trial heard Durnin, De Sousa, and McIntosh were "proper hitters who were intent on a murder battle".

In CCTV footage from the scene, a grey Ford Focus appeared to reverse on the road while gunshots are fired out of an open window.

Prosecutors said the Focus contained Durnin, De-Sousa and McIntosh and alleged the intended targets were the occupants of a Mini Cooper which gave chase after the shooting.

Throughout the trial, cell mast data, DNA traces and CCTV footage were used by prosecutors to help identify the suspects.

The Focus was found abandoned the day after the shooting with a smashed rear window and a bullet lodged in one of the head rests.

Story continues

Bullet cases were also found in the tray of the passenger door as well as unfired cartridges.

At the scene, officers found bullet cases on the floor on the driver's side.

The boy and the girl who were shot have made recoveries from their physical injuries, but the family of the 11-year-old girls said she has suffered from post-traumatic stress.

Durnin, of Milton Road, De-Sousa, of Deansfield Road and Tireq McIntosh, from Valley Road are due to be sentenced next week.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk