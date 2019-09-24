Three golfers tied for lead at world junior girls championship

MARKHAM, Ont. — Yin Xiaowen of China, Yosita Khawnuna of Thailand and Ye Won Lee of Korea share the lead after the opening round of the world junior girls golf championship.

Ten players trail by two or fewer shots after the first 18 holes of the 72-hole event at Angus Glen Golf Club.

The leaders all shot 1-under-par 71.

Two-time reigning silver medallist Alessia Nobilio of Italy, ranked seventh in the world women's golf rankings, is one of four golfers at even par.

World amateur No. 2 Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand is part of the group at 1 over.

Brooke Rivers of Brampton, Ont., is the top Canadian after carding a 2-over 74.

Korea leads the team event at 1 under, one stroke ahead of Thailand. Canada 1 is tied for ninth at 7 over and Canada 2 is tied for 13th at 11 over.

Sixty players from 19 countries are competing in the sixth edition of the tournament.

The Canadian Press