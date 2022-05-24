Three found stuck atop border wall after trying to enter US, California officials say

Three people were rescued from the top of a 30-foot U.S. and Mexico border wall, California officials told news outlets.

On the morning of May 23, San Diego Fire-Rescue officers responded to a call from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Officers found three men on top of the border wall in the Otay Mesa area, ABC confirmed.

The three were unharmed and detained by border officials, CBP told CBS.

Video footage captured by media outlets showed the three men being rescued by fire officials with a ladder. According to KUSI, the three were Mexican nationals.

Otay Mesa is a neighborhood in San Diego.

Woman dies climbing over border wall after she’s snared in harness, AZ sheriff says

Body of 4-year-old found after mom said she was swept away in Rio Grande, agents say