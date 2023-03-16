Three former Virginia mental hospital staff suspected of murder in death of Black man arrested

·2 min read

(Reuters) - Three former employees of a mental hospital in Virginia were arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Thursday, a prosecutor said, in the death of a Black man who was transported to the facility from jail earlier this month.

Irvo Otieno, 28, died on March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital in Petersburg, Virginia, according to Dinwiddie County Commonwealth Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill. Petersburg is in central Virginia, roughly 25 miles (40 km) south of Richmond.

The new slate of accusations brings the number of people charged in the death of Otieno to 10, including several sheriff's deputies. It is the latest instance of a Black person dying during an encounter with law enforcement to capture national attention.

Darian Blackwell, 23, Wavie Jones, 34, and Sadarius Williams, 27, were taken into custody on Thursday, one day after murder charges were filed. The suspects are being held without bond at a jail in neighboring Brunswick County, prosecutors said.

Their cases will go before a grand jury in Dinwiddie next week.

A preliminary report by medical examiners said Otieno died of asphyxiation. Prosecutors say they have collected evidence and that they were told he was physically restrained during the intake process because he was "combative."

"A key element of that evidence is the surveillance video from Central State Hospital that captures the intake process," Cabell Baskervill said in a statement.

Officials have not ruled out making more charges or arrests.

Seven sheriffs deputies of Henrico County, Virginia, were also arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Otieno's death.

Authorities have not said why Otieno was taken into custody or why he was being transferred to a mental health facility.

Otieno immigrated to the United States from Kenya when he was four, the New York Times reported.

The deputies were placed on administrative leave and the sheriff's office will conduct an independent investigation into the incident, Henrico County Sheriff Alisa Gregory said in a statement.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago and Tyler Clifford in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Latest Stories

  • Moment father appears to send signal warning daughter to stop talking as she testifies at his murder trial

    Zachariah Anderson is charged with the brutal murder of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. who vanished back in May 2020

  • 2 Edmonton police officers killed while responding to a call

    Two Edmonton police officers were fatally shot in the city's northwest Thursday morning, Edmonton police confirm. "The Edmonton Police Service is mourning the loss of two of its patrol officers who were killed in the line of duty, while responding to a call earlier today," Edmonton police spokesperson Scott Pattison said in a statement. Edmonton police have not released any details on the identity of the officers killed or the circumstances of the shooting but information is expected to be relea

  • Man jailed for life for murdering his 20-year-old niece who had refused marriage

    A man who murdered his niece and dumped her body on wasteland has been sentenced to at least 25 years in jail for the "dreadful attack", however the judge at Bradford crown court refused to describe the crime as an "honour-killing". Mohammed Taroos Khan, 53, killed Somaiya Begum at her home in Binnie Street, Bradford, on June 25 last year. Ms Begum, "an intelligent young woman of real spirit and courage" according to Mr Justice Garnham, had been living with another of her uncles and her grandmother under a forced marriage protection order.

  • Calgary man shot by Red Deer RCMP days after he was reported missing

    Three days after Calgary police asked for the public's help finding a missing man, he was shot by RCMP in Red Deer, CBC News has learned. Having recently moved to Alberta from Winnipeg, Samuel Klack, 30, has been identified as the victim of the police shooting in Red Deer on Sunday. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say Klack is in hospital with a long road ahead but did not elaborate on his injuries. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in to investigate

  • Scammers tried to rob this Ontario couple of $9K. Police say more and more seniors are falling prey

    A phone call to her home in Ingersoll, Ont. two weeks ago sent Diane Lindsay into a panic. One the other end was a man claiming to be police officer from Woodstock RCMP, who said her grandson was in an accident. When police went to investigate, they found drugs in his car, the man said. Her grandson was in jail and she'd have to post a $9,000 bond to get him out, he told her. Lindsay contacted her husband, Ron, to arrange for the money. But when Ron heard the story, he had his suspicions. "They

  • Mississippi man who went missing found with head severed, attorney says

    Rasheem Carter, a Black man from Mississippi who went missing late last year after claiming he was being targeted by white men in his community, was found dead with his head severed from his body, according to a recently released independent autopsy. Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston told ABC News the department stands behind its earlier determination that no foul play was involved in Carter's death. "Nothing is being swept under the rug," Houston said.

  • Sexual misconduct claims could determine course of Tiger Woods case: What we know

    The dispute between Tiger Woods and Erica Herman appeared to be about his home and money until she made a vague sexual harassment claim.

  • El Salvador: 2,000 more to prison, vows will 'never return'

    El Salvador’s government sent 2,000 more suspects to a huge new prison built especially for gang members Wednesday, and the the justice minister vowed that “they will never return” to the streets. The tough statement came as the administration of President Nayib Bukele asked for yet another extension of an anti-gang emergency measures that would take the crackdown into its 13th month. Human rights groups say that there have been many instances of prisoner abuses and that innocent people have been swept up in police raids.

  • Husband of Microsoft Exec’s Ex Charged With His Brazen Murder

    Kirsten BrideganThe husband of Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife has been arrested and charged with the brazen execution of the Microsoft executive.The Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced that Mario Fernandez-Saldana was arrested on Thursday morning for the February 2022 slaying of Bridegan, who was fatally shot last year as he tried to move a tire in the middle of a quiet residential Florida road while his daughter was still in the car.Fernandez-Saldana, 35, is the second husband of Shanna Ga

  • Judge refuses to let Andrew Tate out on bail, leaving him in a Romanian jail as his online presence dwindles

    Andrew Tate has been in jail since December as Romanian prosecutors have gathered evidence related to allegations of human trafficking against him.

  • 14-year-old boy arrested in Mexico for murder of 8

    Mexican authorities have arrested a 14-year-old boy nicknamed “El Chapito” for the drug-related killing of eight people near Mexico City, the federal Public Safety Department said Thursday. The boy allegedly rode up on a motorcycle and opened fire on a family in the low-income Mexico City suburb of Chimalhuacan. The motive in the killings has not been made public, but drug gangs in Mexico frequently dabble in kidnapping and contract killing.

  • FBI join investigation after helicopter crashed in heist at Sacramento Executive Airport

    Someone broke into multiple helicopters at the airport early Wednesday.

  • Florida man exonerated after 34 years in prison

    Sidney Holmes is greeted by his joyful family after being released from a Florida prison. He was imprisoned for 34 years after he was wrongfully convicted of being the driver of a car for two people who committed a robbery at gunpoint. 'I knew this day was going to come, sooner or later,' he said.

  • Millard asks court why he would be 'sloppy and careless' if he planned to kill Bosma

    TORONTO — Multiple murderer Dellen Millard said he was cast as the "perfect villain" in Tim Bosma's murder, asking Ontario's highest court Wednesday why he would be so "sloppy and careless" if he had planned to kill the 32-year-old father. Millard is representing himself before the Ontario Court of Appeal as he appeals his conviction for murdering Bosma. He told the court the arguments brought against him by prosecutors and his co-convicted during the 2016 trial played to the jury's emotions, re

  • Seth Meyers Hits Matt Gaetz Where It Hurts With Brutal Venmo Joke

    "Just a thing that happened. I don't know why everybody's so weird about it," the "Late Night" host quipped.

  • Former P.E.I. construction contractor sentenced to 20 months in jail

    A former construction contractor was sentenced to 20 months in jail for theft and fraud on Wednesday, after a lengthy proceeding in provincial court in Charlottetown. Colton Chaulk, 28, was also ordered to repay thousands of dollars he had taken from a number of Prince Edward Island clients for work he didn't end up doing. In January, Chaulk pleaded guilty to three counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of use of a false document. Crown prosecutor Lisa Goulden said the case strikes a chord w

  • Derek Reimer arrested near drag storytime event at Calgary library

    Calgary police say they have arrested a man near a drag storytime event at a library in the city's southwest Wednesday afternoon. Police told CBC News a man was arrested for a breach of bail conditions, but did not confirm his name. A social media video posted by Rebel News shows Derek Reimer being arrested in a parking lot near the Signal Hill Library. Reimer was previously arrested and charged with hate-motivated offences following a Feb. 25 altercation at a library storytime drag event. Reime

  • Toddler allegedly beaten to death by Tacoma mother has been identified

    The mother was reportedly under the supervision of Child Protective Services when her son died, according to charging documents.

  • Man falsely accused of rape by fantasist Eleanor Williams says people are 'still on her side'

    Jordan Trengove said he tried to take his own life after he was falsely accused of drugging and raping Eleanor Williams.

  • Founder of Toronto human rights organization charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement

    A Toronto man who founded a human rights organization is accused of sexually assaulting a woman five times and forcibly confining her. Jose Mario Guilombo, 64, has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and two counts of forcible confinement, Toronto police said in a news release. Guilombo was arrested and charged on Thursday, police say. Guilombo is the founder of Canadian Human Rights International Organization (CHRIO), a not-for-profit organization that says it monitors human rights