Charest, Aitchison, Baber make final pitch to Conservative members, plea for unity

·4 min read

OTTAWA — Jean Charest spent the last official debate of the federal Conservative leadership race on Wednesday making the case for his experience as a political leader being what the party needs to unite, with six weeks left in the contest.

Rural Ontario MP Scott Aitchison and Roman Baber, a former Ontario legislator whom Doug Ford booted from caucus over opposing COVID-19 lockdowns, also said that if the Conservatives hope to defeat the Liberals, every candidate in the race must commit to coming together after the new leader is picked Sept. 10.

Charest, a former Quebec premier had pressed the party to hold a third leadership debate. During the event, without naming names, chided the decision by others in the race to skip the debate.

"If we are going to unite the party, you have to show up," he said.

Pierre Poilievre, Charest's main rival in the race, spent the evening campaigning in Saskatchewan.

Charest said a candidate not showing up for leadership debate "is like a fish who says he doesn't wan to swim in the ocean."

Poilievre, the perceived front-runner in the race, along with Leslyn Lewis, a rookie MP who placed third in the party's 2020 leadership race, both chose not to participate.

They had both said Wednesday's debate in Ottawa as unnecessary and badly timed for campaigns trying to get their supporters and other party members to fill out and mail in their ballots.

Under party rules, Poilievre and Lewis are set to be fined $50,000 for skipping the event. Although party rules say the fine for any candidate who decides to skip an official debate is automatic, the party's leadership election organizing committee will have the final say.

Charest disagreed with their argument that the debate was not needed.

During the debate, he said a majority of the nearly 670,000 members in the party have yet to send in their ballots, suggesting they are still making up their minds.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the party reported 150,000 ballots have been returned.

The three candidates who showed up for the debate began by reflecting on what they had heard from Canadians and party members during the contest, which began after the Conservative caucus voted to oust former leader Erin O'Toole from the top job.

Charest pitched himself as the only candidate who could change the party's record of losing consecutive federal elections to the Liberals, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"You have had enough of losing," said Charest.

Baber said he would continue to stand up for Canadians affected by COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He also stressed that he is not afraid to stand up for his values, including against the Liberal's climate agenda.

At one point, he said to deal with climate change he would look to increase the amount of trees planted annually in the country.

"I love trees," he said.

Aitchison, who throughout the race has struck an optimistic tone, said he believes Canada can keep its commitment to reach net-zero emissions while cancelling the national carbon price, which is a favourite rallying cry among party faithful.

Charest pledged to get rid of the federal price on consumer goods while imposing a levy on the heaviest of emitters.

He said the party must present a credible climate plan if it hopes to win the chance at government and highlighted his experience developing climate plans as Quebec's premier.

"A slogan is not a climate plan," said Charest, who was federal environment minister under Progressive Conservative prime minister Brian Mulroney. He later led that party.

The English-language portion of the debate, which took up the first 45 minutes, featured more friendly discussion than sparring between candidates.

The room was small, without the usual audience or even screens, and the three candidates joined the moderator, party president Rob Batherson, around a small table in a cramped room.

Before the debate began, Charest described the setup as "bizarre," adding: “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Besides fielding questions on fighting climate change, they also spoke about fixing travel in Canada and advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Batherson told candidates and viewers "we don't have any sad trombones in this debate."

He was referring to sound effects used during the official English-language debate in May, which many party members, including Poilievre, heavily criticized.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2022.

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Snowbirds squad cancels shows in Penticton and Abbotsford, B.C., after hard landing

    VANCOUVER — A malfunction that caused a Canadian Air Force Snowbirds pilot to make a hard landing after takeoff in northern British Columbia has forced the aerobatic team to cancel two performances in the province. A statement on the Snowbirds' social media page says the team has cancelled its Wednesday appearance at the Penticton Peach Festival and it will not take part in the Abbotsford International Airshow that will start on Friday. The statement says the CT-114 Tutor jets will not be flown

  • Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers loses state Senate bid

    PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers has lost his bid for a state Senate seat after refusing former President Donald Trump’s pleas to help overturn the 2020 election results and testifying before Congress about the efforts. Bowers was trying to move to the state Senate because of term limits but faced an opponent in Tuesday’s GOP primary who criticized him for refusing to help Trump or go along with a contentious 2021 “audit” that Republican leaders in the Senate commissi

  • Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

    TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights, rejecting a ballot measure in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright. It was the first test of voter sentiment after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, providing an unexpected re

  • Research team collecting first field data on 'zombie fires' in N.W.T.

    YELLOWKNIFE — Jennifer Baltzer and her family were living outside of Yellowknife during the worst wildfire season on record in the Northwest Territories in the summer of 2014. “First night that we were here, we got a call from one of our colleagues in (the Department of Environment and Natural Resources) saying, ‘Oh, your road's closed, there’s a fire really close to you,’” she recalled. The extreme wildfire season, known as the “summer of smoke,” saw 385 fires burn roughly 3.4 million hectares

  • Cold showers, no lights: Europe saves as Russian gas wanes

    It's one small but symbolic step in a giant leap of energy saving that Europe is trying to make as it rushes to wean itself off natural gas and oil from Russia so factories aren't forced to close and homes stay heated and powered. Engineer Kevin Ha and his equally nimble friends had been acting against wasteful businesses in Paris long before Russia started cutting energy supplies to Europe in a battle of wills over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. As such, the campaigners were precursors of the energy economy drive becoming all the rage in France, Germany and elsewhere.

  • Andretti, Rossi penalized for illegal winning car at Indy

    IndyCar on Wednesday fined Andretti Autosport $25,000 because the team used a water bottle to make weight in the car Alexander Rossi drove to end his 49-race losing streak. Rossi's car failed inspection following Saturday's win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IndyCar said the water bottle was used instead of ballast to ensure the car met the minimum weight requirement.

  • Boris Johnson Would Win Tory Leadership Race, Suggests Poll Of Party Members

    YouGov survey says grassroots believe the outgoing prime minister was wrong to resign.

  • After cancelling event, Montreal borough to allow drag queen storytime for children

    MONTREAL — A Montreal borough that faced accusations of homophobia after it cancelled a children's storytime event hosted by a well-known drag queen has reversed its decision. St-Laurent borough Mayor Alan DeSousa said officials met on Monday with Sébastien Potvin, who performs as Barbada de Barbades, and approved story-reading events at two libraries on Nov. 5, as originally scheduled. "There was no concern, but a desire to know how the event would proceed and how Barbada would handle people ag

  • Toronto sign Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors signed Michigan State forward Gabe Brown on Wednesday. The six-foot-eight, 215-pound Brown earned All-Big Ten Third Team honours last season with the Spartans, averaging 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 28.9 minutes. He started all 36 games he played as a senior. The native of Ypsilanti, Mich. shot 42.8 per cent from the field, including 38.2 per cent from three-point range, and scored in double figures 26 times with three 20-point outings. Brown scored a season-high 2

  • Canada says imposing further sanctions on Russia

    Canada said on Tuesday it was imposing more sanctions on Russia that would impact 43 military officials and 17 entities. "The Russian war machine's egregious actions will not be forgotten, and Canada will continue to work with its partners in the international community to hold it to account," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement. Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,150 individuals and entities in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Ontario woman who was known as 'napalm girl' helping Ukrainians settle in Canada

    Tears streamed down Kim Phuc Phan Thi's face as she stood at the entrance to a plane set to carry Ukrainian newcomers from Poland to Canada last month. The aircraft was emblazoned with a famous black and white photo of Phan Thi as a nine-year-old child – an image that made her known as the "napalm girl" – showing her naked, screaming and fleeing an attack during the Vietnam War. Fifty years after that photograph was taken, Phan Thi found herself drawn to helping Ukrainians escape the war in thei

  • Aircraft experienced engine failure during operations near Cranbrook

    CRANBROOK, B.C. — A water-bomber aircraft involved in firefighting efforts in British Columbia made a forced landing Tuesday. BC Wildfire Service executive director Ian Meier issued a statement late Tuesday regarding the landing in the Southeast Fire Centre. Meier said the contracted Conair 802 Air Tractor Fireboss Skimmer aircraft experienced an engine failure during operations on the Connell Ridge wildfire, near Cranbrook. He said the forced landing was successful, and the pilot was taken to h

  • Alberta NDP slams UCP, ex-finance minister for big COVID-19 bonus to health chief

    EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition Leader Rachel Notley says the United Conservative Party government, particularly former finance minister Travis Toews, must bear the responsibility and fallout for the record-setting six-figure bonus payment to the chief medical officer of health. Notley said Wednesday she isn’t passing judgment on whether the payout to Dr. Deena Hinshaw is merited. But she said the payout has to be set against a government that, at the same time, was trying to cut the pay of front-

  • Truth about Beirut port blast cannot be hidden, pope says

    Pope Francis said on Wednesday he hoped the people of Lebanon can be comforted by justice over the Beirut port blast that killed at least 215 people two years ago, saying "the truth can never be hidden". Speaking at his weekly general audience, Francis noted that Thursday would be the second anniversary of the blast, which also wounded thousands of people and damaged large swathes of the capital. Despite the devastation wrought by the blast, one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions ever recorded, a judicial investigation has brought no senior official to account.

  • Foreign ministers of Canada and Germany say return of turbine calls Putin's bluff

    MONTREAL — The fact that part of a Russian gas pipeline remains in Germany after it was returned to Europe by Canada reveals the dishonesty of President Vladimir Putin, the Canadian and German foreign ministers said Wednesday. "We called his bluff," Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly told reporters in Montreal about the Russian president, at a joint press conference with her German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock. "It is now clear that Putin is weaponizing energy flows to Europe." Sin

  • COVID-19 updates for the week of Aug. 1

    In Canada as of July 30, there were 1,336 cases reported, with a seven-day average of 4,321 cases. As of July 22, there has been a seven-day average of 4,941 deaths recorded, with a seven-day average of 256 cases in the ICU. There has been a total of 42,681 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, with a change recorded on July 29 of 253 deaths since the previous week. In Ontario, the estimated number of COVID-19 cases per day as of July 28 was 1,744, an increase of seven cases over the previ

  • Teenage boy dies in funfair incident

    Emergency services were called to Pencester Gardens in Dover in the early hours of Wednesday.

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C