Three feared dead ‘including child’ after migrant boat capsizes in Channel

At least three people, including a young child, are feared to have died after a migrant boat sank off the coast of France.

Two adults and a five-year-old are reported to have drowned, but authorities have declined to comment.

At least 18 people have been taken to hospital.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has been briefed on the situation.

Two people have already died making the perilous journey across the Channel this year, including one earlier this month.

Military resources as well as civilian boats have been involved in the rescue operation after the vessel was seen to be in difficulty near Dunkirk on Tuesday.

The people are thought to have been trying to cross to the UK, despite wind gusts of up to 18mph.

The alarm was raised by a sailboat which notified search and rescue.

A number of resources were immediately contacted and dispatched to aid the people aboard.

These included French patrol boats and a helicopter from the Belgian Air Force as well as a fishing boat.

Eighteen of the passengers have already been taken to hospitals in Calais and Dunkirk, the Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea confirmed.

French authorities have so far declined to comment on the reports that migrants have lost their lives and said an update will be issued later.

Care4Calais founder Clare Moseley said the refugee community in Calais is “utterly devastated”.

She said: “We are grieving for the victims, we stand in sympathy and solidarity with their families and friends.

“It is cruel and horrifying that this time, young children are among the victims.

“This unnecessary loss of life has to stop. No one should ever feel they have to get into a fragile craft and risk their lives crossing the Channel, least of all vulnerable children.”

She called for the incident to be a “wake-up call” for those in power in the UK and France.

Natalie Elphicke, MP for Dover and Deal, tweeted as news of the incident broke: “It is terrible that tragedy has struck in the Channel again.

"People traffickers have no regard for life, no matter how old or young.

“These perilous crossings must be stopped, once and for all, before there is more loss of life in these stormy winter seas.”

The search operation remains under way.

An investigation into the causes of the sinking has been launched by the Dunkirk public prosecutor.