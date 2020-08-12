Three family members drown at popular waterfalls in central Alberta

Three adults from a single family drowned while swimming at the bottom of Crescent Falls on the Bighorn River in west-central Alberta.

RCMP in Rocky Mountain House were alerted Tuesday at 8 p.m. to the incident at the falls, which are about 26 kilometres west of Nordegg, Alta.

The three adults were swimming when one got swept under the falls.

The two remaining adults tried to assist when they also got swept under the falls, according to the news release from Rocky Mountain House RCMP.

Three children, aged 10, six and three, were on the bank, yelling for help, said the news release.

Other people in the area were able to locate two of the adults and attempted to resuscitate them. The body of the third adult was found at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, RCMP said.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to everyone affected by and involved in this tragic incident," said Cpl. Ryan Hack, with the Rocky Mountain House RCMP.

"We also offer our thanks to the citizens, and partner agencies, who immediately jumped into action to provide assistance in the face of these powerful falls."

Crescent Falls are a series of two waterfalls on the Bighorn River.

Crescent Falls Viewpoint is a popular provincial campground and picnic area near Nordegg, about 90 kilometres west of Rocky Mountain House.