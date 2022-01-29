Four EFL games halted due to medical incidents in the stands

PA Sport Staff
·2 min read

Fulham, Oldham, Wycombe and Bradford all saw their home matches halted due to medical incidents in the crowd on Saturday afternoon.

Sky Bet Championship leaders Fulham had their game against Blackpool stopped after 16 minutes due to an emergency in the Hammersmith End.

Referee Peter Bankes took the players off the pitch while the supporter received medical attention. Pictures showed fans holding up flags to shield the fan from view as medics attended to the individual.

Fulham and Blackpool players leave the pitch
Fulham and Blackpool players leave the pitch (Adam Davy/PA)

There was a delay of more than half-an-hour before play was able to resume, with Fulham confirming on Twitter that the supporter was being transferred to hospital.

“We’re sending our thoughts and best wishes for a full and speedy recovery,” the club said.

At Oldham a fan was taken ill during the early stages of their League Two game against Rochdale.

As at Craven Cottage, referee Darren Drysdale took both sets of players back to the dressing rooms while the person was attended to in the stand.

Play resumed at Boundary Park following a break of 23 minutes, with Oldham saying on Twitter the fan was “back responsive and receiving treatment” and later adding he was “at hospital in a stabilised condition”.

“A heartfelt thank you to supporters who alerted it quickly to the stewards and medical team in the Main Stand Upper,” the club said.

The League One match between Wycombe and MK Dons was halted for a couple of minutes late in the first half because of what the Dons described as “a medical incident behind the Wycombe goal”.

Wycombe added on Twitter: “A young supporter who fell momentarily ill in the terrace in the first half is feeling okay and being looked after in the first-aid room.”

At Bradford, the club said their clash with Crawley was held up as a fan “looked in some discomfort” before adding that they were taken away by the club’s medical staff.

