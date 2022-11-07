Three easy ways diet can help brain health

Baked vegetables with green hummus - Alamy

Dementia is fast becoming our greatest public health challenge, with cases in the UK predicted to soar by 75 per cent from just over 900,000 today to 1.6 million by 2050.

It’s already the leading cause of death for females in this country for a decade, according to research, and second only to heart disease for men.

Obesity and high blood sugar are both risk factors for dementia, so what we eat is key to helping preserve our brain health. Here are three ways your diet can help protect the old grey matter …

1. Cram in the cranberries

Cranberries aren’t just for Christmas, a new study by the University of East Anglia found that participants, aged 50-80, eating a cup of cranberries per day had better memory performance and improved circulation of essential nutrients to the brain than those taking a placebo. Researchers attribute this to the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory plant compounds they contain.

Cranberries - Stock photo

You can buy frozen cranberries to add to smoothies, or try making this fruity, cranberry sauce to stir into yogurt or porridge, or serve as a relish with cheese, meat or fish for dinner. In a food processor, whizz together 300g fresh cranberries, one chopped up orange (including the rind) and 100g pitted dates which have been soaked in hot water for ten minutes to soften.

Other types of berries also contain those all-important plant chemicals, so if you aren’t so keen on cranberries be sure to eat more berries generally.

2. Eat lots of leafy greens

We all know that eating our greens is good for us but a recent report in the Journal of Neurology found that having a daily serving – 65g of raw or cooked – of green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, chard and watercress was associated with slower age-related cognitive decline.

Leafy greens are most at home in salads but you can also wilt them into a breakfast serving of eggs, stir-fry some for dinner or even blend them with butter beans to make a vibrant green, hummus-style dip.

Wilt a 250g bag of spinach down in a large pan, then add to a food processor with a drained can of butter beans, 2 tbsp olive oil, juice of ½ lemon, a small bunch of flat-leaf parsley, 1 tsp cumin, 1 tsp coriander, 2 tbsp plain yogurt, 1 peeled and roughly-chopped clove of garlic and a seasoning of salt and pepper. Pulse to a semi-smooth texture. This will keep in the fridge in an airtight container for up to a week.

Greens in a blender - Stock photo

3. Spice things up

Spices like ginger, cinnamon and turmeric are known to have anti-inflammatory properties and studies have shown that including them in a diet may lower the risk of neurodegenerative disorders.

If you don’t already use these spices regularly in your cooking, get your daily dose by making this soothing ‘golden milk’ each evening. Whisk up 250ml milk, ½ tsp turmeric, ¼ tsp ground ginger, ¼ tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp honey and a tiny pinch of black pepper in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer.

Golden turmeric milk - Stock photo

Do you have any recipes for brain health-boosting foods? Tell us in the comments below