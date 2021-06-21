Three drown on Father’s Day family outings on Utah lakes, officials say

Family outings to celebrate Father’s Day turned to tragedy Sunday for two families in separate incidents on Utah lakes, authorities say.

At Deer Creek Reservoir, a couple boating with their adult children both drowned after the 72-year-old man began to struggle while swimming and his 58-year-old wife jumped in to help, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook.

They both went under and did not resurface, deputies reported.

David and Catherine McMillan, of Chandler, Arizona, were declared dead after being pulled from the water unconscious, KSTU reported.

Also Sunday, a 37-year-old man drowned at Pineview Reservoir while swimming out to his son, who was on a flotation device, the Weber County Sheriff’s Department reported.

A bystander helped the boy to shore but could not find his father, whose name has not been released, authorities said. A sheriff’s dive team later found the man’s body.

