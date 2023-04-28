Three DIY floral displays to elevate your Coronation party

Fit for a king: director of horticulture Thomas Broom-Hughes presents his Coronation-themed table - Clara Molden

Decorations are starting to appear up and down the country in preparation for next week’s Coronation celebrations. But if you want to elevate your garden party or dining table, or simply to brighten up a room in your home, forget the bunting and consider creating a special floral arrangement instead.

The King’s love of plants and flowers is well known, so putting together a display of British flowers and foliage is a fitting tribute; not to mention an enjoyable and rewarding way to spend an hour or two. Should you be inspired to indulge in some floral styling ahead of the Coronation weekend, here are three arrangements to try.

The vase arrangement

Freddie Garland, founder of flower-delivery service Freddie’s Flowers, turned to the Victorian language of flowers, or floriography – in which each flower carries its own meaning or symbolism – when choosing blooms for this coronation-themed vase arrangement.

The coronation-themed arrangement contains peonies, which signify good fortune

The outer layer has creamy Avalanche roses, which represent charm and thoughtfulness; thistles to symbolise independence; and Lincolnshire peonies, which signify prosperity and good fortune. “They also happen to be Meghan’s favourite flower, which I thought was quite interesting,” notes Freddie.

Next there are sweet Williams, for obvious reasons – and which, says Freddie, “also represent gallantry”. Stocks, with their cinnamon scent, symbolise happiness, a contented life, and beauty that never dies.

The larger central flowers include the King’s favourite, delphiniums, for goodwill and cheerfulness; alliums, which represent patience; and limonium, for remembrance, a nod to the late Queen. The purple parrot tulips symbolise royalty.

Tip: work the taller flowers (here, the delphiniums) into the middle of the diplay

What to do

1. Start by arranging the focal flowers around the edge of the vase – here, the roses, then the peonies; first, cut the stems so that the flowers won’t stand too tall in the vase. This will create a structural grid of stems within the vase that will help to hold the central flowers in place

2. Fill in the gaps with the sweet williams and stocks, cut to a similar height as the roses and peonies, and dot in the thistles

3. Work the taller flowers – here, the delphiniums – into the middle. Dot the alliums and limonium into the gaps left by the delphiniums

Charles is a nature-lover so adding foliage gives the arrangement a bit of wildness, says Freddie

4. Tuck the tulips in around the edge; tulips will continue growing up to around 10cm in the vase

5. Finish with sprigs of foliage, such as eucalyptus: “Charles is a lover of nature, and this gives the arrangement a bit of wildness at the end,” says Freddie

The table

Whether you’re decorating your garden table, a street party table or an indoor dining table, there’s plenty you can do with plants to make an impact, says Thomas Broom-Hughes, director of horticulture at Petersham Nurseries in Richmond.

“In my house, there’s little space for food on the table once I get going,” he says. “It’s nice to create that wow factor when people come into the room.”

He takes inspiration from what is growing at the time, so if there is a glut of something in the garden, whether a particular flower or a specific colour, that will form the basis of his design.

Wow factor: Thomas's Coronation-themed table with seasonal flowers in the colours of the Union Jack flag - Clara Molden

He also advises mixing flowers with indoor and outdoor potted plants that you might have in the house and garden, to beef up your display while keeping costs down; house plants alone can make an effective table display. The key is to keep everything at a low height so that people can see each other across the table.

Garden foliage can be overlooked as a material for cutting, but Thomas likes to use it as a foil for flowers, or on its own: “Camellia foliage, for example, looks great in a vase,” he says.

To make this arrangement, the perfect setting for an afternoon tea, he has used a mix of small bud vases, a larger central vase, and a selection of pots, including potted lily of the valley, jasmine and ferns: “Ferns are inexpensive and can create a lot of impact,” he says.

Coronation-themed table, set with tableware, food and seasonl flowers in the colours of the Union flag, made by head of horticulture at Petersham Nurseries, Thomas Broom-Hughes - Clara Molden

The cut flowers are white Anemone coronaria, red camellia, asparagus fern trails, white tulips and pelargonium foliage. The royal blue tablecloth here sets off the reds and whites of the blooms.

The showstopper

There can be no more spectacular entrance into a garden party than through a floral arch such as this one created by florist Lucy Vail. Lucy, who will make the main arch at the entrance to this year’s Chelsea Flower Show, made it using an existing rose arch in her garden, which she filled with foliage and flowers including tulips, anemones, fritillaria and hyacinths. She estimates something on this scale would take a non-florist about three hours to put together, following these steps.

Making an entrance: Lucy Vail constructing the rose arch in her garden - Mark Crick

What to do

1. If you already have an arch in your garden with existing rose climbers or other greenery covering it, use that as your base layer. If you are starting from scratch with a new arch (available from shops such as B&Q and Homebase), cover it tightly with chicken wire and secure the wire with string or cable ties

2. Start with foliage, using branches of greenery, such as white leaf or silver birch: the smaller the leaf, the more branches you’ll need to use, whereas the bigger the leaf the more it will cover. Place the branches into the gaps within the greenery growing around the rose arch (or into the holes of the chicken wire if you are starting from scratch). If the branches splay out, tie them into the arch or chicken wire with string. The more you build up the foliage, the more it will stay in position

Lucy recommends using a mix of different sizes of flowers for a more characterful arrangement - Mark Crick

3. Once you have a good layer of foliage, start to add your biggest blooms – alliums, sweet william and foxgloves, for example

4. Next, add some medium-sized blooms with a bit of bend in the stem to add movement, such as tulips and anemones

5. Fill in any gaps with filler blooms, which could be Ammi majus and aurelia, which give a lovely frothy look, or perhaps lilac (if you have a lot of lilac, you could just decorate your arch with that)

