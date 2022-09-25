Three die, two others hurt after crash on I-80. CHP says wrong-way driver triggered collision

Three people were killed early Sunday when a wrong-way driver collided head-on with another car along Interstate 80 in Davis, according to the California Highway Patrol.

An Infiniti sedan was driving east in a westbound lane, west of Richards Boulevard, about 3:10 a.m., the CHP stated, when it crashed into a Hyundai sedan.

The two drivers and a passenger in the Infiniti died from their injuries. Two others in the Infiniti suffered major injuries and were taken to UC Davis Medical Center.

“It is unknown at this time where the Infiniti entered the freeway (going the) wrong way,” according to a CHP news release. “Alcohol is a possible factor in this crash.”

The names of those killed will be released once relatives are notified. The driver of the Infiniti was a 31-year-old Fairfield woman. The passenger killed was a 27-year-old woman from Fairfield.

A 30-year-old Petaluma man was driving the Hyundai. The others who were hurt are 36- and 31-year-old men from Oakland and Sacramento, respectively.

Anyone who may have seen the cars or the crash or have other information is asked to call the CHP non-emergency line at 800-835-5247 or the Solano-area office at 707-639-5600.