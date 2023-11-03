Storm Ciarán kills at least 12 across western Europe as floods strike Italy

At least five people have died amid severe flooding after rivers overflowed their banks in Tuscany, central Italy, bringing to 12 the provisional death toll across western Europe from the torrential rain and record winds brought by Storm Ciarán.

Eugenio Giani, the president of Tuscany, announced a state of emergency on Friday, describing the situation as “really very serious”. It had been “a long and complex night for the entire regional civil protection system”, he posted on social media.

There had been fears the River Arno could flood the historic city of Florence after several nearby towns were swamped, but Giani said the high water point had passed at mid-morning without major incident.

A bridge collapsed near the city of Pistoia, killing two people. Another person died in the town of Rosignano, while the other two victims were elderly people living in the small town of Montemurlo, north-west of Florence, Italian media reported.

Giani said the dead included an 85-year-old man who was found drowned on the ground floor of his care home. “What happened tonight in Tuscany has a name: climate change,” Giani wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In Prato, a city near Florence, where two people, both also elderly, are reported to have died, the mayor, Matteo Biffoni, said the damage caused by the storm was a shock. “It was a blow to the stomach and makes you want to cry,” he added.

The city’s Santo Stefano hospital was also engulfed with water, Biffoni said. “After a night of devastation we will roll up our sleeves to clean and try to bring our city back to normal,” the mayor told local journalists.

Another person was missing in the north-eastern Veneto region. About 48,000 people in the region had no electricity, the deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, said, adding that he government had allocated an initial €5m (£4.3m) to help the worst-hit areas.

People were being evacuated from their homes in rubber dinghies in the Seano, Quarrata and Campi Bisenzio areas of the region, while schools were closed in Tuscany, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Veneto.

Story continues

Driven by a powerful jet stream, Storm Ciarán followed severe storms that battered Milan and surrounding areas in the Lombardy region earlier this week, causing widespread damage and Lake Como to overflow.

Storm Ciarán was a “bomb cyclone”, scientists have explained: unusual storms where explosive intensification leads to exceptionally strong winds. It was also unusual in producing both heavy rain and high winds over large areas.

Colin Manning and Hayley Fowler of Newcastle University in the UK said such storms were likely to become more frequent due to the climate crisis. “Alongside drastically cutting emissions, countries must build more resilient infrastructure,” they said.

At least seven people were killed elsewhere in Europe on Thursday, almost all by falling trees, amid winds that reached 124mph (200km/h). Two people died in France, two in Belgium, and one each in the Netherlands, Germany and Spain.

Italy is seen as particularly exposed to the effects of climate change. In May, 14 people died and thousands were left homeless in flooding in Emilia-Romagna.

Meanwhile in Spain, at least 800 people around the coastal town of Gandia in Valencia were evacuated after a wildfire broke out and spread rapidly overnight amid record-breaking winds, officials said on Friday.

• This article was amended on 3 November 2023 to correct the first name of Matteo Biffoni.