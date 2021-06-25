At least three dead and six wounded in horror knife attack in German town

(REUTERS)

Armed police shot a knifeman who allegedly killed at least three people and left six wounded in a horror attack in the German town of Wuerzburg, according to reports.

Local media said police had stopped the armed suspect’s spree with a gunshot to the leg before arresting him.

Police said they had arrested a suspect after a “major operation” in which parts of the city centre were sealed off.

In unverified mobile phone footage civilians are seen throwing chairs and bits of wood at a barefoot man wearing a facemask before a police car arrives in the town centre.

The angry crowd chase him away with the police car driving through the middle of them sirens blaring.

Screams can be heard, and one man shouts: “He has just stabbed a woman.”

In other disturbing videos you can see pools of blood in the streets.

“We have arrested a suspect,” Lower Franconia police said on Twitter.

“There are no indications of a second suspect. There is NO danger to the population.”

The motive for the knife attack is not yet known, police said.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder tweeted: “It is terrible and shocking news from Würzburg

“We mourn with the victims and their families. We fear and hope with the injured.”

He also thanked the police for their efforts.

Wuerzburg is a city of some 130,000 people south-east of Frankfurt.

