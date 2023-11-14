Three dead after shooting erupts outside a house in North Miami, police say

Three men were shot and killed outside a home in the city of North Miami on Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the area of Northeast 123rd Street and 5th Avenue.

North Miami Police Maj. Kessler Brooks said that when officers arrived, they found three men, ages ranging from 30 to 50 years old, with gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics pronounced two of the men dead at the scene. The third was flown to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died, Brooks said.

Police have not released details on what led to the shooting, but a statement they released indicates it was an isolated incident.

“The North Miami Police Department would like to advise the community that there is no active threat in the area, as our investigation progresses,” the statement reads. “We are confident that we have all parties involved in police custody. Additionally, we remind neighbors that this investigation will impact local traffic for some time.”

When asked if police had anyone in custody, Kessler told the Herald, “We are still conducting interviews.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.