Three dead in shooting across the street from Atlanta mall, reports say

Police tape

Three people have been killed after a shooting near an Atlanta mall on Saturday afternoon, according to reports.

The shooting occurred in the 600 block of Evans Street, across the street from the Mall West End, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. At around 1:25 p.m., a 911 call reported several people had been shot.

Three people were pronounced dead, police spokesman Aaron Fix said, according to the Atlanta newspaper. It’s unclear on the total number of people involved in the shooting.

Gun violence: US on grim pace for gun violence, mass killings in 2023: 'The bad year continues'

Quinton Hubbert, a security guard at the Mall West End, told USA TODAY the shooting occurred across the street. The mall was open, he said in a phone interview just after 4 p.m.

The Atlanta Police Department did not immediately respond to calls and emails about the shooting on Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Report: Three dead in shooting near Atlanta mall