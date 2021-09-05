Three dead of overdose in Venice early Saturday morning

Three people died early Saturday morning in Venice after overdosing, reportedly on cocaine-laced fentanyl.

Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, said there "was no indication of foul play." When officers arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Carroll Canal they found three people dead and one woman who was taken to the hospital.

City News Service, citing the Los Angeles County Coroner's office, reported that the deceased were Fuquan Johnson, 43, of North Hollywood; Natalie Williamson, 33, of Los Angeles; and Enrico Colangeli, 48, of Medford, Mass.

Johnson was a stand-up comedian and a writer on the TV program “Comedy Parlour Live.”

TMZ reported that the deceased had taken cocaine-laced fentanyl and that the woman who was taken to the hospital is comedian Kate Quigley.

Quigley's agent didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fentanyl is a synthetic drug that is often mixed with other narcotics, such as cocaine or heroin, to increase potency. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

The prevalence of the drug partially explains why overdose deaths in the United States reached record levels last year.

