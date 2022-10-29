Three dead, others injured following I-35 crash in construction zone near Wichita

Three people died following a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in a construction zone on Interstate 35 near Wichita, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The head-on crash around 1:30 p.m. involving two southbound vehicles and one northbound vehicle killed three people and hospitalized four others, said Lt. Shawn Phillips with the highway patrol. The conditions of the injured people wasn’t immediately known.

Phillips said the crash occurred around mile marker 26, and traffic was diverted from the area for several hours. All lanes of I-35 reopened by 5:30 p.m.