Three dead after Jasper Co crash Saturday night on Old Charleston Highway, police say

A passenger and two drivers died after a crash Saturday night at the intersection of Old Charleston Highway and Becks Ferry Road in Jasper County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. between a 2017 Nissan Altima and 2017 Hyundai, according to Master Trooper David Jones of the Highway Patrol. The Nissan Altima driver was heading north on Old Charleston Highway and the Hyundai was trying to cross the highway to continue on Becks Ferry Road, Jones said. The Nissan hit the Hyundai, Jones said, and the two vehicles went left, off the road, and hit several trees.

The driver of the Nissan was not wearing a seat belt, Jones said, and was transported to a local hospital by emergency responders. The driver died from their injuries at the hospital, he said. The driver of the Hyundai and a front seat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, Jones said. Both were wearing their seat belts, he said.

The crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol.