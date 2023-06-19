Three dead and 29 injured in Israeli West Bank raid

Three people have died and 29 others have been injured during a raid by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank.

The shoot-out took place in the streets of the city of Jenin on Monday.

Three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, were among those killed in the incident, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Israel's military said it launched the raid to detain Palestinians suspected of attacks and that troops had exchanged fire with gunmen.

Israeli commandos and a helicopter were used in the operation, with a statement by military officials confirming that a helicopter opened fire during the fighting.

Officials also said one of its vehicles had been hit by a blast - but did not immediately comment on Israeli media reports that five soldiers were wounded in the incident.

Israel and the Palestinians have been gripped by months of violence, focused mainly in the West Bank - which has been under Israeli military occupation since 1967.

Some 120 Palestinians have been killed in the region so far this year, while Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed at least 20 people this year.