Three Days Left To Buy Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Telefónica Deutschland Holding's shares before the 18th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.18 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €0.18 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Telefónica Deutschland Holding has a trailing yield of 5.8% on the current stock price of €3.088. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. An unusually high payout ratio of 231% of its profit suggests something is happening other than the usual distribution of profits to shareholders. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 49% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Telefónica Deutschland Holding fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Telefónica Deutschland Holding's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 61% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Telefónica Deutschland Holding has seen its dividend decline 8.8% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. Telefónica Deutschland Holding is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Is Telefónica Deutschland Holding worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been rising nicely although, even though its cashflow payout ratio is low, we question why Telefónica Deutschland Holding is paying out so much of its profit. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Telefónica Deutschland Holding from a dividend perspective.

In light of that, while Telefónica Deutschland Holding has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Telefónica Deutschland Holding and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

