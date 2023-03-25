Three Days Left To Buy Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited (JSE:RBP) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited (JSE:RBP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Royal Bafokeng Platinum's shares before the 29th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be R5.35 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of R7.80 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Royal Bafokeng Platinum has a trailing yield of approximately 5.3% on its current stock price of ZAR147.05. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Royal Bafokeng Platinum paid out more than half (68%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The company paid out 109% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

While Royal Bafokeng Platinum's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Royal Bafokeng Platinum to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Royal Bafokeng Platinum has grown its earnings rapidly, up 58% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past two years, Royal Bafokeng Platinum has increased its dividend at approximately 16% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Has Royal Bafokeng Platinum got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's good to see that earnings per share are growing and that the company's payout ratio is within a normal range for most businesses. However we're somewhat concerned that it paid out 109% of its cashflow, which is uncomfortably high. To summarise, Royal Bafokeng Platinum looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

If you want to look further into Royal Bafokeng Platinum, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Royal Bafokeng Platinum and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

