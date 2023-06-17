Three Days Left To Buy Oceana Group Limited (JSE:OCE) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Oceana Group Limited (JSE:OCE) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Oceana Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 21st of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be R1.30 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of R4.21 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Oceana Group has a trailing yield of 5.7% on the current share price of ZAR73.25. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Oceana Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Oceana Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Oceana Group paid out 52% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Oceana Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 210% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how Oceana Group intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

Oceana Group paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Oceana Group's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Oceana Group's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Oceana Group has delivered 3.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Oceana Group is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Has Oceana Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's good to see that earnings per share are growing and that the company's payout ratio is within a normal range for most businesses. However we're somewhat concerned that it paid out 210% of its cashflow, which is uncomfortably high. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Oceana Group from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into Oceana Group, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Be aware that Oceana Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

