Three Days Left To Buy Credit Bureau Asia Limited (SGX:TCU) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Credit Bureau Asia Limited (SGX:TCU) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Credit Bureau Asia's shares before the 17th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.017 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed S$0.034 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Credit Bureau Asia has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current share price of SGD0.93. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 86% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 68% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Credit Bureau Asia, with earnings per share up 9.0% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. It looks like the Credit Bureau Asia dividends are largely the same as they were two years ago.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Credit Bureau Asia for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Credit Bureau Asia paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Credit Bureau Asia today.

However if you're still interested in Credit Bureau Asia as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Credit Bureau Asia. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Credit Bureau Asia that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

