Three days after hanging 13 runs on Boston, Kansas City Royals put up 12 vs. White Sox

Kansas City Royals starter Cole Ragans had a stress-free Labor Day.

Ragans didn’t exert much energy in shutting down the Chicago White Sox. He tossed six scoreless innings as the Royals won 12-1 Monday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.

Ragans won his sixth game and continued his stellar Royals tenure. He extended his scoreless streak to 21 innings and has 1.51 ERA since joining the Royals at the end of June.

Royals fans were treated to another dominant performance Monday. Ragans, who was named the American League Pitcher of the Month for August on Sunday, allowed one hit, no walks and struck out seven.

Ragans also registered 22 whiffs and six called strikes. Meanwhile, the Royals aided his start with more than adequate support.

Outfielder Edward Olivares ignited the offense. He finished 3 for 4 with two home runs and three RBIs.

KC added seven runs in the fifth inning. Rookie infielder Nick Loftin recorded his third double since being called up Friday night.

Seven Royals recorded at least one RBI in the game. The lineup was 5 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

The Royals improved to 43-96 this season. They have won seven of their last 10 Labor Day games since the 2013 campaign.

Here are more notables from Monday’s game:

Nelson Velázquez clobbers 10th home run

The Royals reversed their offensive woes against the White Sox. And outfielder Nelson Velázquez was a big part of Monday’s turnaround.

Velázquez hit his 10th home run in the fourth inning. He drilled a 73.6 mph curveball — a 415 foot blast — off White Sox starter Jesse Scholtens. The homer scored Royals catcher Freddy Fermin and gave KC a five-run lead.

Velázquez has seven home runs in 21 games with the Royals. He has three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs on this current homestand.

Nick Loftin gets 5th hit since MLB debut

Loftin is the latest Royals prospect to get an extended look at the major-league level.

He has taken advantage of the opportunity at the plate. Loftin has five hits in three games. He added a single and two-run double against the White Sox Monday afternoon.

This season, Loftin is hitting .500 in 10 career at-bats. He joins Johnny Giavotella as the only Royals players to record at least two hits and a walk in a big-league debut.

What’s next: The Royals continue their three-game series against the White Sox. Brady Singer, reinstated from the paternity list, will start Tuesday night.