Three Day Virtual Family Office & Wealth Management Training Course: December 6-8, 2021

This practical family office training for family office representatives, family members and wealth managers explores the best strategies for setting up a family office, preserving family wealth and managing a modern family office.
You will have a chance to explore the family governance mechanisms, intergenerational wealth transfer, managing complexities of international wealth mobility and succession planning. You will also learn about the operational settings and asset allocation, cost and risk management, tax advisory and philanthropy.
Conducted by a family office expert with many years of experience in providing services for high net worth clients worldwide, this course focuses on the latest market trends and effective wealth preservation strategies.
What will you learn
Have an in-depth practical understanding of the structure of a family office and effective family office management approaches
Learn about family governance mechanisms
Explore how to structure wealth and manage intergenerational wealth transfer
Manage family office from choosing an advisor, to cost and reputation management as well as asset allocation strategies
Explore different services provided by family office and how to arrange them
Understand the latest changes in the wealth management sector
Main topics covered during this training
Structuring of family office and governance mechanisms
Developing the family "mission and values"
Dealing with complex family structures
Understanding change over the life cycle of family businesses and succession planning
Mobility of wealth & the family business
Intergenerational wealth transfer
Services provided by a family office
Selecting advisors and cost management
Asset allocation mechanics and optimisation
Investments of passion
Tax management and advisory
Performance measurement and reward systems
Wealth structuring and fiduciary services
Financial planning
Philanthropy
Reputation management
Valuation of the family business
Current challenges and the changing role of the family office
