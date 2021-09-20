Three Day Successful Medical Writing Online Training Course, October 4-6, 2021

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Successful Medical Writing Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Success in the pharmaceutical industry depends on the speed and efficiency of new drug approvals. This process largely relies on the quality of documentation submitted to the regulatory authorities, and a high standard of medical writing plays a vital role in ensuring a positive outcome. This intensive three-day medical writing course will help you to improve your skills and achieve this standard.

Aims and objectives

This event combines presentations from our expert faculty with practical exercises to provide a thorough introduction to the basics of medical writing that goes beyond the usual 'overview' courses. It will provide in-depth training in general writing and data presentation skills, and specifically in the kind of documents most frequently encountered in clinical research.

You will learn both the theoretical and practical aspects of writing for regulatory authorities as well as the sensible use of international guidelines, standards, and useful writing tips. Many illustrative examples will be used, drawn from the course leaders' wide experience of the pharmaceutical industry.

Who Should Attend:

The course will be of interest to all those in the pharmaceutical industry who prepare research reports and documentation intended for regulatory authorities. Although the focus of the seminar is on clinical research, many of the principles will also apply to other types of reports, including pre-clinical, CMC and veterinary documentation. The practical training will benefit not only those new to medical writing but also those wishing to perfect their existing writing skills, including full-time medical writers and those who only occasionally write research documentation or regulatory submissions.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview of writing: substantive and technical aspects

Story continues

Improving readability - being kind to your reader

Punctuation specifics

Verb force and tense

The CSR

General aspects

CSR templates

Opening chapters and synopsis

Investigational plan

Results - efficacy

Results - safety

Statistics for medical writers

Statistical basis of clinical studies

Misuse of p-values

Primary vs secondary efficacy variables

Developing confidence in confidence intervals

Writing the investigator's brochure

ICH E6 guidance

Organising multiple author contributions

Project management

Consistency within and between topics

CSR - postscripts: after the main text

Quality control

Designing tables

Table types

Elements of table design

More on the CSR and improving readability

The Common Technical Document

Introduction to clinical submission dossiers

Purpose and types of clinical summary documents

Writing the clinical overview and the clinical summary

Recent regulatory developments: really a common technical document?

Writing publications, including abstracts

Publications vs clinical study reports

Consort guidelines for reporting randomised controlled clinical trials

Maximising acceptance

Understanding instructions to authors

Advanced data presentation

Graphs, plots, charts and diagrams

Design and use of flowcharts

Just how perfect does your document have to be?

How important is 'perfect' grammar?

Suiting language to the audience

Is word order really important?

Quality vs time

Final checks - proofreading

Writing tips and tools

Working with co-authors and reviewers



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mblwfi





CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



