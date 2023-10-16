Three’s Company sitcom star Suzanne Somers dies aged 76

Suzanne Somers was best known for her role in Three’s Company (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

Sitcom star Suzanne Somers has died aged 76 after living with breast cancer for 23 years.

The actor and businesswoman, who was best known for playing Chrissy Snow on Three’s Company, died on Sunday (15 October), surrounded by her family, the day before her 77th birthday.

Somers’s long-time publicist, R Couri Hay, announced the news in a statement, which read: “Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th.

“She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

In July, Somers, who also played Carol Foster Lambert in Step By Step, revealed in a post to Instagram that her breast cancer had returned.

She wrote: “As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down.

“I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter.”

She also praised her husband, Alan Hamel, who she said had been by her side “every step of the way”.

“I can’t even explain how much he has done for me. If it’s even possible, we are even closer than ever”, she added. “My incredible family has been so supportive.”

Suzanne Somers shared a post about her health in July (Instagram)

Somers starred in the first five series of Three’s Company, starting in 1977.

In 2015, she also competed on the US version of Strictly, titled Dancing with the Stars, alongside professional partner Tony Dovolani.

Somers also wrote a series of self-help books and launched her own health and beauty product line.

Additional reporting by Agencies