Three ‘community advisors’ will add their voices to the Miami Herald Editorial Board | Opinion

The Miami Herald Editorial Board has a long tradition of trying to serve the best interests of the South Florida community. We work hard to offer informed opinions about local issues that affect our readers’ lives.

Now, we’re asking members of the community to join us. This week, we are introducing the first three members of the Editorial Board’s Community Advisory Board. They are engaged, focused people who, through their individual endeavors, also are committed to making this community one that works better for everyone who calls it home or does business here. And when their three-month stint is up, we will be soliciting recommendations for the next three members.

The whole idea is to broaden the Editorial Board’s perspective even further by adding the stories, skills and experiences of each advisory board member to the mix. The Advisory Board will bring multigenerational, multiethnic and distinctly local perspectives to our conversations. In addition, we’re expanding the Editorial Board with new hires as part of a broader effort to ensure that a wide range of viewpoints is represented.

Jeanne Albaugh, Tony Argiz and Felecia Hatcher will make up the inaugural Advisory Board, chosen by Herald editors for their distinct professional experiences, their personal backgrounds and their willingness to play a role. They have graciously volunteered to serve a three-month term, during which they will take part in the Editorial Board’s internal meetings and its informational chats with community organizations, elected officials and others. Their first task, however, will be to participate in the candidate recommendation process, including candidate interviews.

They will attend the Editorial Board’s online interviews with candidates in advance of the Nov. 3 elections and join the Board’s discussions of each race. The interviews will be recorded and posted on the Herald’s website. In the interest of fairness and transparency, Advisory Board members who have donated to a particular candidate’s campaign must recuse themselves.

Here’s more about the members of our first Community Advisory Board:

After a life-altering event, Jeanne Albaugh, 58, slowly declined into homelessness, living unsheltered for 10 years. In 2011, Albaugh, who has four sons, said that she made the decision to change her life. Early on, she said, she wanted to give back to people who, like her, experienced homelessness.

In 2016, she founded Showering Love, a non-profit that she said restores dignity, hope and health to people experiencing homelessness by providing showers and other supportive services. Showering Love is committed to fostering a community that is supportive, healthy and compassionate, Albaugh said.

“I am honored to participate as a member of the Community Advisory Board. I look forward to working with the Board and to offering my perspective to create greater understanding across our community,” Albaugh said. “I hope to give a voice to those that often go unheard.”

