Three Civilians, 3 Soldiers Killed as Pak Violates J&K Ceasefire

Three civilians, two army soldiers and one BSF officer were, according to IANS, killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, amid a major flare up at the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir.

The Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir, in a tweet, on Friday said:

"“In the Cease Fire Violation started by the Pakistan, BSF Officer Sub Inspectory Rakesh Dobhal laid down his life while retaliating fittingly. @BSF_Kashmir salute your supreme sacrifice, Braveheart (sic)!” "

According to ANI, the three Indian Army soldiers were killed in two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir. Two soldiers were killed in Uri sector while one was killed in the Gurez sector.

Four people were also injured during the ceasefire violation, and have since been admitted to a hospital for treatment, reported ANI, citing Reyaz Ahmad Malik, SDM Baramulla district.

According to IANS, the army had earlier informed that it had foiled an infiltration bid at the LoC in the Keran sector, while Pakistan violated ceasefire in multiple sectors along the LoC.

The Indian Army also said that they had observed suspicious movement along the LoC in Keran sector on Friday, reported IANS.

This, according to IANS, has been the second infiltration bid within a week.

Further, according to IANS, five civilians were reported to have been injured in firing by Pakistan in Sabziyan sector of Poonch, reported IANS.

