Three children, two adults injured in school bus-semi crash near Edmonton

SPRUCE GROVE, Alta. — Three children and two adults have been injured in a crash between a semi-truck and a school bus west of Edmonton.

Parkland RCMP say there were three children between the ages of about eight and 13 on board the bus at the time of the crash Friday morning in Spruce Grove.

Alberta Health Services says two boys were taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition while the third child, a girl, was treated at the scene and later taken to hospital by family.

The two drivers, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 40s, were also taken to hospital.

In an updated statement Friday afternoon, RCMP say all of the injured were in stable condition.

RCMP say the school bus was travelling northbound on Golden Spike Road when it was struck by the semi-truck.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.

-- By Angela Amato in Edmonton.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press