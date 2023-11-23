Far-Right violence flares in Dublin after five-year-old girl seriously hurt in knife attack

A police car was set on fire after far-Right protesters descended on the scene of the attack - Brian Lawless/PA

Violent anti-immigration protesters descended on Dublin city centre on Thursday night after five people were injured in a knife attack outside a school.

At least three small children were injured in the attack in the Irish capital, as well as a man and a woman. A five-year-old girl sustained “serious injuries” and was receiving emergency treatment, police said.

Despite police not revealing the suspected knifeman’s identity or motive, far-Right thugs emboldened by “misinformation” descended on the streets of the capital, setting fire to a police car, a tram and a double-decker bus, among other vehicles, and throwing fireworks at officers.

Drew Harris, the commissioner of An Garda Siochana, blamed a “complete lunatic faction driven by far-Right ideology” for the disorder and warned against the spread of “misinformation”.

Video footage showed rioters breaking into a Footlocker on O’Connell Street, Dublin’s main thoroughfare, and looting it. Looters also entered Arnott’s, one of the city’s largest department stores. Riot police were seen confronting them.

A bus and car on fire on O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre after far-Right violence followed a knife attack in the area - Brian Lawless/PA

The knife attack happened near a primary school in Parnell Square, next to O’Connell Street, as children were coming out of the building.

Witness Siobhan Kearney told The Irish Times: “I spotted a guy with a stabbing motion across the road and people screaming, so I look across the road and there were fellas there and they pulled the guy off the children.

“There were a good few kids. They were only just after finishing school. I’d say they were between the ages of four, five and six, no older.”

A man on a moped grabbed the knife, which Ms Kearney described as “about 10 inches long, a big knife” from the alleged attacker and threw it across the road onto a grass verge.

The alleged attacker, who sustained wounds that are believed to have been self-inflicted, was arrested by police.

An Garda Siochana, the Irish police force, ruled out any terrorist link and praised members of the public who intervened.

“The male in his 50s is a person of interest to An Garda Siochana in this investigation and An Garda Siochana is not looking for any other person at this time,” said a spokesman.

“It would appear to be a standalone attack, and we need to determine the reasons behind that.”

Police at the scene of the incident in Parnell Square, which is close to O'Connell Street - Brian Lawless/PA

Police at the scene on Thursday - Brian Lawless/PA

Leo Varadkar, the prime minister, said earlier that he was “shocked” by the incident and added that police were still trying to work out the circumstances.

“The emergency services responded very quickly and were on site within minutes. I thank them for that. Gardaí have detained a suspect and are following a definite line of inquiry,” he said.

Helen McEntee, the justice minister, said she was appalled by the attack and said the alleged assailant would be brought to justice. She said: “All our thoughts are with those injured, especially with the children, their parents and families, during this extremely difficult period.”