Three children fatally stabbed, two others wounded in a home in Italy, Texas

Three children were killed and two others were injured at a home near an elementary school in Italy, Texas on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Paramedics responded to call at a home on the 300 block of South Harris Street near Stafford Elementary School at around 4 p.m., according to a report from KTVT.

A suspect is in custody after stabbing the three elementary school-aged children to death and injuring the other two victims, according to a report from Fort Worth Star-Telegram partner, WFAA.

Ellis County Judge Todd Little told WFAA in a statement that he believed the children’s mother was the suspect, but the investigation is ongoing.

Two of the wounded were taken via helicopter to be transported to hospitals, according to the report.

Italy is about 1 hour south of Fort Worth.

There is no current additional threat to the greater community, according to officials.

Child Protective Services had been at a home on the street where the crime took place, and then quickly called for help, according to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.