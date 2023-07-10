Three children among six dead in China kindergarten attack

Police have detained a man - Weibo

Three students are among six people killed in an attack at a kindergarten in southern China.

One suspect has been arrested following the attack which took place in southern China’s Guangdong province, a spokeswoman for the city government said.

“The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students,” she said.

She did not offer details about the identities or ages of the victims, nor the weapon used in the attack, which took place in the city of Lianjiang.

The suspect was a 25-year-old male surnamed Wu, local police said in a statement.

The incident took place around 00.40am BST on Sunday the state-backed China News Network reported.

Videos shot by passersby claiming to show the crime scene were removed from video-sharing platform Douyin and Twitter-like Weibo.

While guns are strictly controlled, China has been struggling with a spate of mass stabbings.

Violent crime on the rise

Violent crime has been on the rise as the economy has grown in recent decades and the gap between rich and poor has widened rapidly.

Fatal attacks targeting students and schools have occurred nationwide in recent years.

The attacks have forced authorities to step up security and prompted calls for more research into the root causes of such violent acts.

Last August, three people were killed and six others wounded in a knife attack at a kindergarten in southeast China’s Jiangxi province.

In April 2021, two children were killed and 16 others wounded when a knife-wielding man entered a kindergarten in southern China.