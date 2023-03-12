Three charged over ‘machete attack’ at Walthamstow pub

Anthony France
·1 min read
(PA)
(PA)

Three men have been charged over a mass stabbing at a pub in north east London.

The machete attack saw three other males wounded inside The Duke pub in Wood Street, Walthamstow about 8.15pm on Monday, February 13.

The Metropolitan Police attended along with paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance.

Male victims, aged 27 atind 42, were taken to an east London hospital with injuries confirmed as non-life threatening.

Jayden Brown, 22, of The Avenue, Chingford, is accused of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is jointly charged with Brandon Brown, 24, of no fixed address, and Ruben Dyer, 27, from Upper Walthamstow Road, Walthamstow.

The Browns appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court and are remanded in custody until their next appearance at the Old Bailey on March 27.

Dyer is due at Inner London Crown court on March 17.

The Duke pub underwent a makeover several years ago in a bid to attract the growing number of affluent families attracted to Walthamstow and the Wood Street area. It is known locally for its food and hipster ambience.

Detective Inspector Laura Crump, from the local policing team in Waltham Forest, said: “Our investigation is making good progress but we still need any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police to come forward.

“I know this incident has caused significant concern in the community and I would like to reiterate that we believe this was a targeted attack with no wider risk to the public.”

Police said they do not believe the incident was gang related.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 6988/13Feb, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

