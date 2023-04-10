Three Charged in Oakville Murder Incident

The three accused - 29-year-old Karn Veer Sandhu of Edmonton, 30-year-old Joseph Richard Whitlock of Pickering and 25-year-old Kulvir Bhatia of Calgary - have been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, said Halton police.

On April 4, 2023, the Halton Police said, a search operation was conducted with the assistance of Peel Regional Police and the Hamilton Police at three different locations in the GTA and three male accused were arrested.

The Halton police were contacted after reports of gunshots in the Belt Lane and Littlefield area of Oakville at about 1 a.m. on August 19, 2022. The police identified the victims as 27-year-old Arman Dhillon of Alberta, who expired on the spot, and one adult female who survived but sustained life-altering injuries. She was immediately shifted to a hospital, police said. The suspects had managed to escape from the scene in a vehicle shortly after the shooting, the authorities added.

According to police, this homicide was a targeted and planned murder that crossed provincial lines as part of a larger criminal-based conflict.

“This was a terrifying event for the residents of this community. Fortunately, no other persons were injured as a result. The Halton Regional Police Service will relentlessly investigate all acts of gun violence,” said Deputy Chief Jeff Hill.

“I would like to thank all those members in the community, both here in Halton and throughout the GTA, who provided information to support this investigation. I would also like to commend a number of specialized units from within the Halton Regional Police Service as well as police services from other provinces who contributed to this significant investigation,” Hill added.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter