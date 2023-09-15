Father among three charged with murder of 10-year-old Sara Sharif

Three people have been charged with the murder of 10-year-old Sara Sharif.

Surrey Police said the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against Sara's father, Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner, Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother, Faisal Malik, 28, all of Hammond Road, Woking.

They have also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

All three will appear before magistrates in Guildford today.

They were arrested on Wednesday evening at Gatwick Airport as they disembarked a flight from Dubai.

In a statement, Surrey Police said: "Sara's mother has been informed of this latest development and is being supported by specialist officers."

The trio travelled to Pakistan a day before police discovered Sara's body in her home in Woking on 10 August.

Five of Sara's siblings, aged between one and 13 years old, also travelled to Pakistan on 9 August with them.

A post-mortem found Sara had suffered "multiple and extensive injuries" over a "sustained and extended" period of time.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News App. You can also follow @SkyNews on X or subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.