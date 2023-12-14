Three charged with crimes connected to sex trafficking operation based in North Texas

Three individuals were charged with crimes in a sex trafficking operation based in North Texas, U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs announced in a news release Wednesday.

William McKinnley Garland, 40, of Plano; Jalen Alexander Bobo, 24, of Dallas; and Robberta Marie Khan, 27, of Euless were charged in a federal indictment returned by a grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas. All three are charged with coercion and enticement and aiding and abetting. Garland and Bobo are also charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

Evidence revealed that young women were allegedly recruited to work for Garland as escorts, the release says. They also were allegedly forced into performing commercial sex by Garland or those working under his direction, often through violence or threats of violence, the release states.

The sex trafficking organization was based in Collin County, according to evidence obtained by law enforcement.

A federal search warrant was executed at Garland’s residence in Plano on Monday, when he was taken into custody.

“Collaboration with the Plano Police Department and U.S. Attorney’s Office was critical to identify and arrest the alleged traffickers and as we continue the investigation and move forward to prosecute the perpetrators, we hope to identify additional victims in order to provide the services and support they need to regain their dignity, identity and sense of self,” said Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Chad Yarbrough in the release.

Investigators believe that there are other individuals who worked for or had interactions with the sex trafficking organization.

Anyone with information about the case or possible victims are urged to contact the Plano Police Department at 972-941-2044.