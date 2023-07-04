Three charged in connection with shooting of DCI John Caldwell

Three men have been charged with preparatory acts of terrorism by detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

The men are aged 45, 47 and 58.

The 45-year-old man and 58-year-old man have been further charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism, and providing property for the purposes of terrorism.

All three are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

DCI Caldwell was seriously injured after he was shot several times at a sports centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February after coaching a youth sports team.

Mr Caldwell had been with his son loading footballs into the boot of his car when he was shot.

Mr Caldwell spent several weeks in intensive care after the shooting.

The senior detective had led a number of high profile PSNI investigations in Northern Ireland.

Mr Caldwell was seen in public for the first time in May, at a garden party in Royal Hillsborough during a visit by the King and Queen where he had a private audience with Charles.

He spoke in public when he was presented with the special recognition award at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards on Friday night.