Three Celebs Share How They Kept Lockdown Blues At Bay

For the past few months now, life has been nothing like it used to be. The lockdown, aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, compelled us to change the way we live. We stopped going out, meeting people; life we knew till 6 months ago pretty much ceased to exist.

But we don't give up that easy, do we? When we were thrown a curve ball, we found ways to get a semblance of our older life back even with our limited options - we entertained ourselves, we found creative ways to stay healthy and even cooked meals we only had outside before. And as far as meeting loved ones goes, we started doing that more often than ever before, albeit virtually. Phones become our constant companions in keeping us in touch with our loved ones, and uninterrupted internet was a true blessing.

So, we spoke to three big names across fields to understand how they spent their time indoors and beat the lockdown blues. Read on.

Ayaz Memon (Sports Journalist and Author)

#1 Writing: It’s hard to keep a renowned journalist and author from writing, no matter what the circumstances are. On most days during this period, Ayaz and his laptop were inseparable. "My MacBook Air is my main device for writing so I spent a lot of time on that", he tells us.

#2 Connecting with loved ones: Like everyone else, he also used this time to connect with family and friends over phone and video calls. "5 months in and I never had any issues keeping in touch with others. I’m happy that connectivity was never a problem with my service provider Airtel,” says Ayaz.

#3 Cooking: Ayaz believes that cooking is an art that teaches you patience, something we could all do with right now. Admittedly, he’s not the best cook, but he did get the chance to polish his culinary skills in the lockdown and he’s getting better at it.

#4 Exercising: Being a veteran sports journalist, he knows the importance of physical and mental fitness, all the more in times like these. Morning walks and yoga were how he stayed fit during the lockdown. He even used yoga apps to guide him during his sessions.

#5 Music: Even with so much free time, there is only so long one can stare at a screen. For Ayaz, music was a great way to take a break and relax. Whether he was in the kitchen cooking, or just lying back with his eyes closed, his Marshal music set up was a pleasant company.

Avantika Bahuguna Kukreti (Mom influencer and fitness enthusiast)

