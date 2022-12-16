Three camels cause traffic chaos in Brisbane after escaping nativity scene

Photograph: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Three camels have outsmarted the wise men after escaping a nativity scene and causing minor traffic chaos in Brisbane on Friday.

The camels are believed to have escaped from a display at Bridgeman Baptist Community Church in the early hours of Friday morning and were seen leisurely walking down one side of Albany Creek Road in Aspley at about 9am, the Courier-Mail reported.

The camels are participants in a nativity scene and lights show the church has put on this week in the lead-up to Christmas, which includes a live reenactment of the Bethlehem story.

Onlookers slowed down to take photos and record videos of the trio, while others warned drivers on social media to look out for the escaped animals.

A caravan of free-roaming Christmas camels have caused commuter chaos in Brisbane this morning, seen strolling into oncoming traffic after escaping their enclosure. 🐫



The beasts from Bridgeman Baptist Community Church's Bethlehem walk were eventually wrangled to safety.#9News pic.twitter.com/Ljnh2RKhBz — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) December 16, 2022

Ty Thomas, the kids pastor at the church, told 96Five FM the church’s phone was “going off”, with many people calling to alert them of the great escape.

“Apparently what has happened is they have themselves unhinged their little gate themselves, they’ve got out themselves and they just thought, ‘hey, why don’t I just go for a bit of an extra stroll’,” he said.

“So they’ve just done a lap of the property, walked on the side of the road – you know where the bikes go – and they just walked around.”

Thomas said no one was hurt and the camels were now safe. He said the owner was quickly able to retrieve the camels so they would be ready for Friday night’s performance.

“They saw their owner – they were happy to – and they just walked back.”

On the church’s Facebook page, commenters were amused and relieved.

Great little yarn about these 3 cheeky Camels that went on a little adventure in Brisbane this morning. Full details tonight at 6 @9NewsAUS @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/hwyFmERgWb — Peter Fegan (@PeterFegan9) December 16, 2022

“Our camels got a bit lost on the way to Bethlehem! Gladly they’re back safe and sound now,” the church posted on its Facebook page.

“Even sticking to the left in their own lane. Just going the wrong way. Gotta Love it,” one user commented.

“Wouldn’t expect anything less from animals owned by Wise Men,” the church replied.

The Courier-Mail said police were unaware of the incident.

Guardian Australia has sought comment from Bridgeman Baptist Community Church. The church is putting on its final lights show on Friday evening.