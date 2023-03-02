Three California beaches rank among the best in the US. Here’s why people love them

With an eye toward spring and summer, beachgoers are getting ready to soak up the sun again. And in California, beach weather is fast approaching.

Tripadvisor released its top 25 beaches in the U.S., and three Southern California spots made the list — just in time for spring breakers.

The top contenders included: Coronado Beach in Coronado (No. 8); La Jolla Cove in La Jolla (No. 10); and Santa Monica State Beach in Santa Monica (No. 25).

Coronado Beach and La Jolla Cove were also recognized on the travel website’s 2022 list.

The top 25 beaches in the country were determined “based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings” from Tripadvisor users last year.

Coronado Beach — Coronado

Coronado Beach has white sand, clear water and “gorgeous sunset views,” per reviews on Tripadvisor.

One reviewer said “this is THE beach to visit” while in the San Diego area.

The beach is about 5 miles southwest of San Diego, and it’s a popular spot for surfing, swimming and sunbathing.

Hotel del Coronado, which was established in 1888, overlooks the beach. Beachgoers can rent sand chairs, lounge chairs and umbrellas from the hotel without being a guest, one reviewer wrote.

“This beach is beautiful!! It’s beyond well-maintained and you can pop up to the Hotel Del Coronado for a drink, lunch or dinner!” another reviewer wrote.

La Jolla Cove — La Jolla

La Jolla Cove is a small beach surrounded by cliffs and filled with sun-bathing sea lions napping on the shoreline and rocks.

It’s a popular spot for beachgoers, and Tripadvisor says it’s one of the best beaches in the U.S.

“La Jolla Cove is an area that’s hard not to like. Waves crash majestically against cliffs that line the shore, many with mysterious caves and coves eroded into them,” one reviewer wrote.

The cove is also known for snorkeling and kayaking.

“You are guaranteed to see seals and tons of types of fish, and if you’re lucky you might even see some leopard sharks,” another reviewer wrote.

La Jolla is about 15 miles northwest of downtown San Diego.

Santa Monica State Beach — Santa Monica

A few hours north of the San Diego area is another one of Tripadvisor’s top beaches in the U.S. — the Santa Monica State Beach, which is not far for Los Angeles.

“We really enjoyed this beach. Clean, large, nice sand, blue ocean and waves,” one reviewer said.

The beach is next to the popular Santa Monica Pier that overlooks the Pacific Ocean. The bustling spot is easily recognized by its massive Ferris wheel, games and souvenir shops.

“Santa Monica offers the best overall beach experience in Los Angeles,” another reviewer said.

Santa Monica is about 15 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Tripadvisor’s top 10 beaches in the U.S.

