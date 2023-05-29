Three Burlington residents arrested in drug trafficking case

The Halton Police apprehended three residents of Burlington on May 11 in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. Officers initiated the probe in April 2023, focusing on illicit drug transactions near Cleta Drive and Queensway Drive in Burlington.

The police executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act search warrant on May 11, 2023, at a residence located on Queensway Drive. The ensuing search yielded a substantial seizure of illicit substances and related paraphernalia.

The items confiscated during the operation include approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine, about 51 Oxycodone pills, nearly 1 gram of fentanyl, and roughly $5,000 in Canadian currency. Additionally, officers discovered drug indicia such as digital scales, packaging materials, and needles, reinforcing the alleged drug trafficking activities conducted within the premises.

In light of the evidence collected, Renee Hamilton, 40, of Burlington, was arrested and now faces charges including possession for trafficking methamphetamine, possession for trafficking Oxycodone, and possession of fentanyl.

Similarly, Kaylee Scrianka, 40, also a resident of Burlington, was taken into custody and charged with possession for trafficking methamphetamine, possession for trafficking Oxycodone, possession of fentanyl, and failure to comply with a probation order. Andrew DiPaolo, 35, yet another Burlington resident, was arrested and charged solely with possession of fentanyl.

Following their arrests, Hamilton, Scrianka, and DiPaolo were released on undertakings, awaiting further legal proceedings.

Saeed Akhtar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter