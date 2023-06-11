Three Britons missing after Egypt boat fire

Fire on board boat in Egyptian Red Sea

Three British tourists are missing after a fire on board a boat during a sea cruise in the Egyptian Red Sea.

Twenty-four other people, including 12 Britons, were rescued from the boat, called Hurricane, which was off the coast of Marsa Alam, authorities said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

They added that initial reports suggested the fire, at 06:30 local time, was down to an electrical fault.

The boat had been on a dive cruise and had left Port Ghalib on 6 June and had been due to return on Sunday.

Local authorities said 15 British passengers had been on board along with 10 crew members and two guides.

The Red Sea Governorate said initial examinations had found an electrical short circuit in the engine room, while the public prosecution office had begun an investigation.

All of those who had been rescued were said to be well.

The Red Sea is a popular resort for diving trips.

"This is really bad news for the tourism industry," said BBC News correspondent Sally Nabil. "They depend on tourism, particularly British tourism."

The Foreign Office said it was supporting British nationals involved.

A spokesman said: "We are in contact with local authorities following an incident aboard a dive boat near Marsa Alam, and are supporting British nationals involved."