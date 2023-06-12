Three Britons aboard diving boat that exploded in Egypt have died, tour operator confirms

Three Britons missing after Egypt boat fire (Twitter)

Three British scuba divers missing after their tourist boat exploded in flames in Egypt have died, the tour operator has confirmed.

It is thought the three victims had decided not to dive off the “Hurricane” before the fire broke out off the coast of Marsa Alam on Sunday.

The 12 other trained divers were having a scuba briefing on deck and managed to be loaded onto a nearby boat, according to a statement.

The Brits were declared missing with a massive water search launched for the Brits going on into the night.

On Monday a spokesman for Scuba Travel said: “It is with great regret that we, as tour operator, with heavy hearts, must accept that three of our much-valued dive guests, perished in the tragic incident.

“Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to their families and friends at this very sad time.”

The travel company said the three victims were among 15 qualified diving enthusiasts who were on a week’s stay on board.

“At the time the fire broke out, 12 divers were participating in a briefing on board, while those missing had apparently decided not to dive that morning.”

In horrifying footage, the ship can be seen engulfed in flames with large plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky.

Aside from the three missing UK nationals, twelve other Britons, 12 crew members and two guides who were involved have all been rescued uninjured, the boat’s operator, Tornado Marine Fleet said.

The Foreign Office is supporting the British nationals involved.

A spokesperson said: “We are in contact with local authorities following an incident aboard a dive boat near Marsa Alam and are supporting British nationals involved.”