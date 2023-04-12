Three British women sue Andrew Tate over allegations of violent assault

Andrew Tate is being pursued for damages for offences claimed to have taken place in 2013 and 2016 - Lucian Alecu/Alamy Live News

Three British women are “determined” to get justice by suing toxic masculinity influencer Andrew Tate over allegations of violent sexual and physical assault.

The claimants, who are now in their late twenties and early thirties, are pursuing the former world champion kickboxer for damages for offences they claim took place between 2013 and 2016.

They accuse the “alpha male”, 36, of causing personal injury and psychiatric harm through a number of assaults, and coercive and controlling behaviour.

Tate is understood to have denied any wrongdoing.

It is hoped the legal action will lead to further victims coming forward and result in a UK criminal investigation into Tate, with charges brought by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

One claimant said they will “fight” for justice, adding: “To have seen Andrew Tate’s rise in popularity and influence, while knowing who he is and what he has done, has been extremely difficult for those of us who were sexually and physically abused by him.

“We intend to prove in court that Andrew is abusive, coercive and controlling, and that his public statements about women are nothing more than fantasy. We are determined to get justice and are ready to fight for it. We hope that in taking a stand now, others will feel empowered to do so themselves.”

Victims ‘ignored or forgotten’

The case is being brought by McCue Jury & Partners, who hope reports of the claim could embolden other victims to come forward.

Matthew Jury, managing partner at the legal firm, accused the authorities of failing the influencer’s British victims who have been “largely ignored or forgotten”.

Writing for the Telegraph, he said: “For years, Tate abused and manipulated women across the UK, committing numerous violent sexual and physical assaults, for which he has never been brought to justice. The extent of his crimes in England may be vast and largely unreported, and many of his victims have yet to come forward.

“This is an unacceptable failing on the part of the UK authorities. As a consequence, the survivors of Tate’s abuse have decided to pursue a case against him in the civil courts.

“Seeking compensation for the harm they have suffered is just one aspect of their legal action. The broader goal is to empower other victims to come forward and join them in telling their stories and, in doing so, reveal Tate for who he truly is.”

Mr Jury said young men must be protected from Mr Tate’s “weaponised misogyny, and promotion of aggressive and violent behaviour towards women”.

The proceedings will initially be crowdfunded, with the victims seeking donations from the public.

Dangerous ideology

Jayne Butler, the chief executive of Rape Crisis, said: “We are deeply concerned by the dangerous ideology of misogynistic rape culture that Mr Tate spreads and the serious allegations against him. We fully support the rights of women and girls to seek recourse through the civil courts, and we commend these survivors for speaking out. Anyone impacted by this case can contact our 27/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line, so they can access free and confidential emotional support.”

Romanian prosecutors have reportedly carried out forensic searches of Mr Tate’s mobile phones and laptops as they continue to gather evidence.

The dual British-US citizen is under house arrest in Bucharest with his brother, Tristan. They were arrested on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking in December.

The CPS previously came under scrutiny for its “inexplicable” decision not to prosecute Mr Tate for rape in 2019, despite being handed a damning dossier of evidence.

Women’s charities said Mr Tate “should have been stopped in his tracks” when the CPS was given voice recordings sent to an alleged victim in which he boasted about raping her.

Disturbing messages

The victim, who claimed Tate raped her in his Bedfordshire home in 2013, gave the police a litany of disturbing messages, including one that reads: “I love raping you.”

Hertfordshire Police arrested Tate twice in 2015, while it investigated the victim’s claims, alongside complaints from two other women, one of whom claimed Tate raped her, while the other said she was repeatedly strangled.

It took four years for the case to be handed over to the CPS, which decided not to bring charges in 2019, telling the complainants there was “no realistic prospect of a conviction”.

It is not known whether this is the same victim who is suing Mr Tate.

The CPS said it had “carefully reviewed all the evidence provided by the police regarding each complainant, and concluded it did not meet our legal test and there was no realistic prospect of a conviction”.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “The case was only closed in late 2019, after a case file had been sent to the CPS and they took the decision not to prosecute.”

UK authorities failing to hold Tate accountable allows his toxic message to spread

Toxic influencer Andrew Tate’s heinous actions of broadcasting misogyny and violence against women across the internet are well-documented, writes Matthew Jury. However, the stories of his victims are too often overlooked. As Tate takes the spotlight yet again, his victims are left waiting in the shadows.

It is disturbing to note that while Tate has been arrested, jailed, but now released under house arrest in Romania – with all the press attention it has garnered – the women he has abused in Britain have been largely ignored or forgotten.

For years, Tate abused and manipulated women across Britain, committing numerous violent sexual and physical assaults, for which he has never been brought to justice. The extent of his crimes in England may be vast and largely unreported, and many of his victims have yet to come forward.

This is an unacceptable failing on the part of the British authorities. As a consequence, the survivors of Tate’s abuse have decided to pursue a case against him in the civil courts.

Empowering other victims

Seeking compensation for the harm they have suffered is just one aspect of their legal action. The broader goal is to empower other victims to come forward and join them in telling their stories and, in doing so, reveal Tate for who he truly is.

The survivors have every right to be heard, to have their stories told, and their trauma acknowledged. They are taking a stand against their abuser, challenging his harmful message, and calling for justice. Their courage and resilience should be commended.

For years, Andrew Tate abused and manipulated women across Britain - AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

But this is not just a matter of justice for his individual victims. It is a matter of significant public interest. Tate’s harmful ideology, which promotes disrespect, inequality and violence towards women, has been allowed to spread too widely and influence too many young men.

By failing to hold Tate accountable, we have allowed his toxic message to continue to spread and harm more women.

Broader societal issue

The survivors’ action against Tate is a broader societal issue. The harm that Tate has caused extends beyond his individual victims. Young men who have been deceived into believing that Tate is the epitome of manhood must hear first-hand from his victims about the pain and misery he has inflicted on countless women.

They must see that the illusory wealth and counterfeit fame he has amassed, which they have been brainwashed to covet, will be taken away from him because of his crimes. They must come to understand that they have been lied to.

Tate is not the epitome of manhood, as he would have them believe, but just an exploitative coward who preys on the vulnerable for profit and likes to hurt women.

By allowing Tate’s weaponised misogyny, and promotion of aggressive and violent behaviour towards women to run unchecked, we have unwittingly fostered a culture where young men believe that such behaviour is acceptable or even desirable.

As a society, we have a duty to our sons and daughters to correct this grave failing, and end this toxic mindset. The survivors of Tate’s abuse have taken the first step towards this by standing up to their abuser, but it is up to us to support them in their pursuit of justice to ensure their voices are heard.