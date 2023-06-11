‘Three British tourists missing’ after boat fire in Egypt

Three Britons missing after Egypt boat fire (Twitter)

Three British tourists are missing after a boat burst into flames in the Egyptian Red Sea, reports have stated.

In horrifying footage, the ship can be seen engulfed in flames with large plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky off the coast of Marsa Alam.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from the three missing UK nationals, twelve other Britons were involved with 10 crew members and two guides.

It is understood that the remaining 22 people were all rescued from the ship and suffered no injuries.

The boat left Port Ghalib on Tuesday and was due to return on Sunday, reports say.

The Foreign Office is supporting British nationals involved.

A spokesperson said: “We are in contact with local authorities following an incident aboard a dive boat near Marsa Alam and are supporting British nationals involved.”

Local officials reportedly said that the fire had been caused by an electrical short circuit in the engine room and was reported at 9.15am.

The Red Sea Governorate said: “The Secretary Generalpointed out that the crew and passengers were rescued by the boat named ‘Blue’ and returned to central Marsa Alam, and a search is still underway for three British passengers by the concerned authorities and other boats, stressing that the Ambulance Authority and the Directorate of Health Affairs have been notified to raise the level of readiness and follow-up is underway.”