Three Boxing Day recipes to make the most of your Christmas leftovers

This vegetable borscht tastes even better the next day - Haarala Hamilton

Boxing Day is a very different experience now from when I was a child. Then, it was the day my grandparents went home, leaving us with that sinking Sunday-night feeling, only magnified. Christmas was over. The good bit was contemplating the pile of presents brought by Father Christmas. I kept mine on the floor beside my bed so I could look at them. Bubble bath, shiny black patent shoes, the Blue Peter annual, poster paints, novels. They glowed.

Now Christmas Eve and Boxing Day are my favourite days; Christmas Eve because it’s full of sparkle and lights. Even if I don’t have any shopping to do I go into town to suck up the sense of anticipation and the last-minute panic (not real panic as it’s too late by 6pm on Christmas Eve – you’ve done what you can). I love Boxing Day because, if you’re the cook, you have a fridge full of food with which to make glorious sandwiches. The Boxing Day sandwich is not an ordinary sandwich.

If you’re doing it right it will be difficult to hold because of its layers – turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, jellified gravy straight from yesterday’s gravy boat, even some roasted carrots. Oh, and don’t forget the mayo and the gem lettuce. It’s easy to overlook lettuce when you do your Christmas food shopping as it’s not Christmassy, but you do yearn for green leaves on Boxing Day. If the turkey meat is going down more quickly than you’d like, add bacon to your sandwich and any chutney you fancy (hot mango is good). Chez moi, sriracha will certainly make an appearance (though not in my sandwich).

I snuggle into the corner of the sofa – nobody can make me give it up because I did all the cooking on Christmas Day – and look at the books that I’ve been given. This year I hope I’ll get the cookbook from the New York Italian restaurant Via Carota, not just because of the recipes but as a reminder of time spent there. Then I’ll read the books that I’ve read for years at this time, Village Christmas by Laurie Lee and The Country Child by Alison Uttley.

Story continues

I first read about Lee’s frosted winter mornings – when your breath makes fleeting mist – when I was 11, and am still reading it. The story may be the same, but your reading of stories changes as you change. It’s a good idea to have ‘Christmas reading’ as the story, and you, unfold in different ways across the years.

In the late afternoon you realise that your family can’t live on sandwiches alone (or they’ll tell you). It’s not that you’re particularly hungry but that there’s a need to sit down together at the table again, to give some structure to the day. The sense of freedom you get can pall if you just read and snooze.

I don’t cook the same thing every Boxing Day, though I have favourites: lentil soup made with ham stock and maybe some caraway; turkey, ham and leek pie (made with bought puff pastry), the meat folded into a bechamel sauce piqued with a little mustard; or a soup that’s fresh and has nothing to do with the Christmas Day meal. As well as green leaves you need bright flavours.

Boxing Day means Twixmas is about to begin. I don’t like the word, but I love the idea. It came into use in about 2016 and is the period ‘betwixt’ Christmas and New Year. It’s the idle time when we used to loaf around, finish off the Quality Street and get angry with everyone for putting the wrappers back in the tin. Twixmas is now celebrated, empty days in which you can do whatever you want. I’m looking forward to it.